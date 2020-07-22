July 22, 2020

  • 93°
Brooks

Pamela V. Brooks

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

July 6, 1958 – July 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Pamela V. Brooks, 62, of Natchez, who died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, in Sibley, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Pamela was survived by her loving husband George Andrew Brooks, six children, 16 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 services are limited to only one minister and 10 people or less, including funeral home staff.

Print Article

