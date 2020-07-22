Robert Williams
April 12, 1933 – July 15, 2020
FERRIDAY — Memorial services for Robert Williams, 87, of Ferriday, LA, who died July 15, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.
You Might Like
Eloise Polk Foster
June 25, 1933 – July 15, 2020 FROGMORE — Funeral services for Eloise Polk Foster, 87, of Ferriday, LA will... read more