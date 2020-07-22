April 12, 1933 – July 15, 2020

FERRIDAY — Memorial services for Robert Williams, 87, of Ferriday, LA, who died July 15, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.