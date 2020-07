Oct. 1, 1954 – July 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Stanley “Sly” Green, 65, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.