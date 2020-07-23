Aug. 19, 1945 – July 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Alberta Green Davis, 74, a life long resident of Natchez, Ms, passed away Monday, July 20, at her residence. Alberta was born August 19, 1945.

She was the daughter of the late Frank Christmas and Zeola Green. Alberta was raised by her mother and the late Julius Reed.

Walk-thru visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home. Please be advised that all visitors are required to wear a mask.

Interment will be Monday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery.