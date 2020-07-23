July 23, 2020

  • 79°

Author Lee Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 6:21 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Author Lee “DeeDee” Jones, 70, who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Merit Health will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sunset View Cemetery under the direction of Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.

Dee Dee drove cross-country for 22 years. Initially, he helped families move locally and then out of state with such companies as Doughty Moving and Storage and David New.

He is preceded in death by his mother Myra Jones, and son, Orinthia Marquis Baley.

Survivors include his wife, Lonnie Jean Jones; two sons, Byron Jones of Baton Rouge, La. and Ronald Bailey and wife Nyla of Natchez, Ms.; one daughter Rachea Bailey of Vidalia, La; two brothers, Charles Edward and wife Dianne, of St. Peters, Mo. And Albert “Pete” Jones and wife Sarah of Vidalia, La.; one sister, Ruth Nelson of Celina, Texas; aunt and uncle Willie Rose Givens and Jackie Robinson, both of St. Louis, Missouri; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Summer sports, bar hopping cause Mississippi virus spike, state official says

News

Richard Wright marker dedicated at Natchez library

News

Visitor center transferred to National Park Service

News

Mississippi woman’s birthday party turned into ‘living nightmare’ for family

News

Police searching for suspect who fled scene of drug arrest

News

Skull recovered Thursday from river banks at Anna’s Bottom

News

Video: Charles Evers discusses civil rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and why he supported President Trump

News

Locals recall Charles Evers as civil rights icon

News

Natchez civil rights activists foiled a plot to kill John Lewis in 1960s

News

Natchez to formally transfer visitor center to National Park Service on Thursday

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

News

BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

COVID-19

Local officials urge mask-wearing as state sets new COVID-19 record

News

Nearly half of Mississippi residents under coronavirus face mask mandate

News

Car smashes into downtown building; Police investigating two-vehicle wreck

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class