July 23, 2020

  • 79°

Dawning of new day in store for Natchez, region

By Editorial Board

Published 6:41 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

Today marks a new era in local government for Natchez and the entire region.

Residents will gather at the Natchez bluff at 10 a.m. this morning to watch a new mayor and board members raise their hands and take the oath of office. 

After the current COVID-19 pandemic forced the delay of municipal elections and, in turn, the swearing-in of today’s new administration, the first day of a new administration is finally here.

A lot is expected of new leaders when they take the oath of office. This year is no exception.

Dan Gibson comes into office with a mandate from voters to turn around a city that has seen a significant drop in population, a continued decline in jobs and an unsettling uptick in crime — all in the midst of worldwide pandemic.

As much as voters might want changes to happen immediately, many of the city’s problems will not be solved by a simple swearing-in ceremony.

In fact, the most important event of the day will be the first meeting of the new mayor and board members at the Natchez Convention Center this afternoon.

The meeting will likely set the tone for local leadership for the next four years. In 2016, Darryl Grennell’s first day in office was met with acrimony from several board members — a bitterness that seemed to hover over Grennell’s adminsitration like a thick fog.

With today’s swearing-in we hope that fog has lifted and a new day is dawning for our city.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Summer sports, bar hopping cause Mississippi virus spike, state official says

News

Richard Wright marker dedicated at Natchez library

News

Visitor center transferred to National Park Service

News

Mississippi woman’s birthday party turned into ‘living nightmare’ for family

News

Police searching for suspect who fled scene of drug arrest

News

Skull recovered Thursday from river banks at Anna’s Bottom

News

Video: Charles Evers discusses civil rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and why he supported President Trump

News

Locals recall Charles Evers as civil rights icon

News

Natchez civil rights activists foiled a plot to kill John Lewis in 1960s

News

Natchez to formally transfer visitor center to National Park Service on Thursday

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

News

BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

COVID-19

Local officials urge mask-wearing as state sets new COVID-19 record

News

Nearly half of Mississippi residents under coronavirus face mask mandate

News

Car smashes into downtown building; Police investigating two-vehicle wreck

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class