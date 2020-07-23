July 23, 2020

Miller Mock

By Staff Reports

Published 6:24 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

April 21, 1941 – July 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Miller Mock, 79, of Lyons, IL (formerly of Natchez, MS), who passed away on July 12, 2020, in Illinois; will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through wake service visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 30 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Miller Mock was born on April 21, 1941, in Natchez, MS to Miller Mock and Ella Hall. Miller attended Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was baptized at an early age. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. He moved to Chicago after graduation and was employed with the United Steel Mill for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mamie, his brother Charles Groom, and a special cousin Albert Parker.

Miller leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Nannette; four grandchildren, Antione, Tyree, Tenesha, and Teyha; his companion, JoAnn Smith; and an extended family of beloved cousins and friends.

