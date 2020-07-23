Paul Kenneth Ezell

Jan. 26, 1944 – July 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Paul Kenneth “Ken” Ezell, 76, of Natchez, MS, died on July 18, 2020, in New Orleans, LA. Ken was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Franklin County, MS, and lived in Natchez most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Myrtle Ezell, one brother Grady Ezell, and two sisters, Sue Lewis and Evelyn Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Ezell; one daughter, Eden Ezell of New Orleans, LA; one son, Jason Ezell and his wife, Amie, of Canton, MS; one granddaughter, Finley Ezell; one grandson, Cooper Ezell; one brother, Rudy Ezell and his wife, Frances, of Meadville, MS; and two sisters, Mary Ann Dukes of Alcoa, TN, and Hilda Whittington and her husband, Pete, of Ferriday, LA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private, family graveside service was held in the Natchez City Cemetery on July 22, 2020, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.