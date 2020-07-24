Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported another large one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,610 new cases.

Also, on the Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 975 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

With the rise in Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday reinstated some regulations to help curb the spread of the disease.

* Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.

* Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

*Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose in Friday’s report to 480 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 49,663 and 1,463 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 90 active cases.

MSDH reports 183 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

