Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

By Staff Reports

Published 5:01 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported another large one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,610 new cases.

Also, on the Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 975 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

With the rise in Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday reinstated some regulations to help curb the spread of the disease.

* Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.

* Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

*Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose in Friday’s report to 480 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 49,663 and 1,463 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 90 active cases.

MSDH reports 183 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 480 22 44 11
Alcorn 241 2 1 1
Amite 165 4 13 2
Attala 436 23 89 19
Benton 88 0 1 0
Bolivar 712 25 42 7
Calhoun 326 5 23 4
Carroll 230 11 45 9
Chickasaw 371 19 35 11
Choctaw 104 4 0 0
Claiborne 368 12 43 9
Clarke 267 25 19 9
Clay 325 13 2 1
Coahoma 492 7 2 0
Copiah 799 21 30 3
Covington 511 8 3 1
De Soto 2746 21 28 6
Forrest 1353 46 96 29
Franklin 80 2 3 1
George 220 4 1 0
Greene 181 10 34 6
Grenada 750 16 61 9
Hancock 235 14 8 4
Harrison 1694 22 114 11
Hinds 4261 80 203 29
Holmes 714 44 97 20
Humphreys 235 10 19 6
Issaquena 17 1 0 0
Itawamba 236 9 34 7
Jackson 1481 24 68 6
Jasper 318 6 1 0
Jefferson 154 4 3 0
Jefferson Davis 163 5 3 1
Jones 1495 54 160 35
Kemper 206 15 38 9
Lafayette 669 4 43 1
Lamar 900 9 3 2
Lauderdale 1159 84 203 55
Lawrence 246 3 0 0
Leake 718 24 4 0
Lee 941 26 66 15
Leflore 708 57 184 41
Lincoln 649 38 115 27
Lowndes 768 22 51 11
Madison 1978 50 156 23
Marion 476 14* 15 2
Marshall 429 5 12 1
Monroe 561 44 124 37
Montgomery 244 3 0 0
Neshoba 1138 82 107 34
Newton 458 10 7 1
Noxubee 348 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 759 31 132 19
Panola 662 8 3 1
Pearl River 403 34 52 14
Perry 160 6 0 0
Pike 685 28 60 13
Pontotoc 576 6 3 1
Prentiss 231 6 24 3
Quitman 149 1 0 0
Rankin 1709 23 67 8
Scott 919 16 15 3
Sharkey 92 0 1 0
Simpson 600 12 7 3
Smith 341 12 53 8
Stone 118 2 2 1
Sunflower 751 14 5 1
Tallahatchie 338 5 6 2
Tate 542 19 29 11
Tippah 223 11 0 0
Tishomingo 206 3 2 0
Tunica 175 4 12 2
Union 391 12 20 8
Walthall 382 15 54 8
Warren 825 23 48 9
Washington 1208 23 29 7
Wayne 660 21 54 8
Webster 158 11 52 10
Wilkinson 142 12 5 2
Winston 471 14 40 10
Yalobusha 270 9 35 7
Yazoo 673 9 21 2
Total 49,663 1,463 3,300 680

 

