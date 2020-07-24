July 24, 2020

Dan Gibson’s first act as Natchez mayor was to present a key to the city to outgoing Mayor Darryl Grennell along with a flag Gibson said he would propose as the new flag for the City of Natchez during the first official meeting of the new administration. (Ben Hillyer, The Natchez Democrat)

New Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen sworn in Friday morning

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 1:14 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Dan Gibson’s first act as Natchez mayor was to present a key to the city to outgoing Mayor Darryl Grennell along with a flag Gibson said he would propose as the new flag for the City of Natchez during the first official meeting of the new administration.

Gibson’s gestures came during an inauguration ceremony for the new mayor and members of the board of aldermen Friday morning on the Natchez bluff.

The new flag proposed by Gibson displays the official Natchez seal that was adopted under Grennell’s leadership in 2017 over a blue and white surface.

The seal, Gibson said, is inclusive of many facets of Natchez history with a prominent picture of a Natchez Indian flanked by French, British and Spanish flags and the 15-star American flag that once flew over Natchez.

The image also contains West African Adinkra symbols “Mmere Dane,” which means “change,” and “Boa me na me mmoa wo,” interpreted to mean “help me, and let me help you.”

“We honor the Natchez (Indians) today on the city flag because truly they were the first occupants and owners of this land,” Gibson said at the unveiling of the proposed Natchez flag. “We do honor the French because they established this beautiful and oldest city on the Mississippi River. We honor the British. We honor the Spanish and today, proudly, we honor the United States of America who laid claim to this territory so many years ago. … But we also pay honor to those enslaved African men and women and their children, for truly we would not be here and this city would not be the beautiful city that it is today had it not been for their ultimate sacrifice.”

The flag would be presented for approval later today at the first meeting of the new Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen in the Natchez Convention Center at 2 p.m., Gibson said.

The new administration would also vote on appointing or reappointing officers for the City of Natchez, including the city attorney, city clerk, deputy clerks, city auditor, mayor pro tem, municipal judge pro tem, municipal court clerk and municipal deputy clerk.

