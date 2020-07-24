July 24, 2020

Shirley Ann Floyd

By Staff Reports

Published 7:03 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

July 4, 1935 – July 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Shirley Ann Floyd of Natchez will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Auld’s Funeral Home, Shreveport, officiated by Sydney Felter.

She was born the daughter of the late Annie McDaniel and Albert McDaniel in Waterproof.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Floyd Sr.; five children, David Floyd, James Floyd Jr., Marsha Moore, Beverly Gatlin, and Joyce Velesquez; and by 15 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by Tammie Floyd, Brenda (Robert) Davis, Randy Floyd, Scottie (Tina) Floyd; one brother and two sisters, Amos (Gloria) McDaniel, Dixie (Kenneth) Williams, and Carol (Mike) Cannon; 81 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

Pallbearers will be Carlos, T.J. Joshua, Jason, Anthony and Scotty II.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Adam, Anthony M., Danny, Casey, Jaime, Adrian, Rusty, Caleb, Casey Jr.

She was a wonderful person to all and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ!

Her church home was First Church Natchez MS with Pastor Jim Johnson.

