Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after some staffers, inmates get COVID-19

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public for at least the next two weeks after three sheriff’s office staff members and two county jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Travis Patten said Monday night.

Patten said that although the sheriff’s office located at 306 State Street is not open to the public, deputies and some staff members will continue to work.

After the three staffers and two inmates tested positive Monday, Patten said he made the decision to close the office to protect the public.

Patten said other staff members and inmates had been tested for COVID-19 and no others had tested positive.

“We are going to thoroughly clean and sanitize the office over the next two weeks,” Patten said, adding he does not want people to think that just because the office is closed to the public that crime will go unchecked.

Patten said his deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls from the public.

“It they have an emergency, they can call 911,” Patten said, adding he will work with judges and court officials to get court dates as quickly as possible for suspects who are arrested and that all suspects coming into the jail will be tested for COVID-19.

This story will be updated as more details are available.