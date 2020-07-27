Courthouse records: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Adams County

July 17-23

Civil suits:

Gregory Sylvester Tillman Jr. v. Essence R. Bell.

Emancipation of Shannondoah Wilson.

Estate of Deborah Cooper Hill.

Divorces:

Carlos Holmes and Darnesha McDonald. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Dominique J Williams Sr. and Lamesha E. Williams. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Thomas Frith v. Antoinette Frith.

Trellis Fleming and Claude Johnson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Kay H. Ketchings v. Andrew Mansker Ketchings.

Rendy Clark Foster and Ethan Foster. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Richard Earl Dunmore and Belinda Ann Dunmore. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Joshua Asthon Paulk Holland, 24, Monterey, La. to Jessice Danielle Moffett, 28, Natchez.

Ernest Gilmore Jr., 47, St. Francisville, La. to Carletha Rena Wells, 43, Woodville.

Torre Lashonte Robinson, 47, Natchez to Laticia Denise Jones, 46, Natchez.

Kejarris Tramon Reshad Holmes, 21, Natchez to RaKeysha Shantrell Glover, 26, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Thomas A. Borum to Rose S. Borum, lot 2 The Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Hancel Kenneth Whittington and Martha Young Whittington to Carmichael Day, lot 39 Oakland Subdivision.

Mary W. Miller and Helen Moss Smith to Weems Properties, LLC, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Washington Street.

Ronald G. Cox to Tony D. Bailey and Candice Michelle Bailey, lot 57 Linden Place Addition.

Mortgages:

Carmichael Day to Flanagan State Bank, lot 39 Oakland Subdivision.

John W. Middleton Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 1.68 acre portion of Somerset.

Weems Properties, LLC to Mary W. Miller and Helen Moss Smith, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Washington Street.

Gary Stiles, being one and the same as Gary B. Stiles, and Paula Stiles, being one and the same as Paula T. Stiles, to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 45 and 46 Montrose Subdivision.

Tony D. Bailey and Candice Michelle Bailey to Ronald G. Cox, lot 57 Linden Place Subdivision.

Jogene Shelton Hand Jr. and April B. Hand to United Mississippi Bank, lot 7 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, July 23:

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Roderick Simpson.

Merit Health/Merit Health Natchez v. Latasha Woods.

Merit Health/Merit Health Natchez v. Naydza Muhammad.

Natchez Merit Health v. Lynncord Smith.

Natchez Merit Health v. Alicia Thomas.

Merit Health/Merit Health Natchez v. Maranda Adams.

Natchez Merit Health v. Cylynthia Ware.

Natchez Merit Health v. Aaron Johnson.

Natchez Merit Health v. Valensia Minor.

Natchez Merit Health v. Spencer Adams.

Natchez Merit Health v. Cashena Jackson.

Natchez Merit Health v. Connie Mason.

Natchez Merit Health v. Linda McGuire.

Natchez Merit Health v. Tyrone Sylvester.

Natchez Merit Health v. Sheila Robinson.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Rhonda Conner.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Betty McGuire.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Latosha Jefferson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Margaret Jackson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Latalia Terrell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lenifer Adams.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Dennis Williams.

Natchez Merit Health v. James Morgan.

Natchez Merit Health v. Willie Stroud.

Natchez Merit Health v. Vanessa McKnight.

Natchez Merit Health v. Trermain Williams.

Natchez Merit Health v. Keddrick Smith.

Natchez Merit Health v. Theresa Irving.

Natchez Merit Health v. Deniseecya King.

Natchez Merit Health v. Jennifer Parker.

Monday, July 20:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Ronda Brinkley.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Tommy Paige Jr.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Sharronica Walker.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Denise Thomas.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Natashia King.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Valarie Ladson.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Johnny Green.

Republic Finance v. Charmane Brown.

Republic Finance v. Jacqueline Green.

Republic Finance v. Lamark Hargrave.

Speedee Cash v. Porcia Combs.

Speedee Cash v. Rodrick Lewis.

Speedee Cash v. Jermaine Smith.

Speedee Cash v. Don Claiborne.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Roderick Holmes.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Charles Walker.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Carolyn Harris.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Elinor Bell.

Willie James Pree v. Jessica White.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Tina Hill.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Barbara Davis.

George Bates v. Michael Johnson.

Deloris James v. Barbara Bynum.

Village Green Apartments v. Jasmine Smith.

Village Green Apartments v. Kenyatta Thornburg.

Washington Apartments v. Lavon Gibson.

Tara Apartments v. Patrice King.

Ed McCraney v. Elbert Dukes.

Deborah Turner v. Robert Fuller.

Concordia Parish

July 17-23

Civil suits:

Tyrone Milligan v. Kojunda Milligan. (Custody)

In Re: Michelle Britt.

Succession of Jason Dee Martin Sr.

United Mississippi Bank v. Dawkins Polaris, LLC.

United Mississippi Bank v. Michael Dustin Dawkins.

United Mississippi Bank v. Victoria Manchester Dawkins.

Renasant Bank v. Ryan Cory Barlow.

Tensas State Bank v. Daveair, LLC.

United States Department of Agriculture v. Samantha Lee Donohue A/K/A Samantha L. Donohue.

United States of America Rural Development v. Samantha Lee Donohue A/K/A Samantha L. Donohue.

Divorces:

Cali Deville v. Steven Winborne.

Becky A. Morgan v. Jules Lee Morgan.

Darlena Marie Core v. Marion C. Core.

Matthews Buckles v. Casey Buckles.

Marriage license applications:

Carlton Demar Jones, 30, Ferriday to Chasity Charmagne Jones, 35, Ferriday.

Richard Martin, 52, Ferriday to Tonya Shalon Campbell, 51, Ferriday.

Hunter Mizell Frey, 25, Monterey to Alexandra Paige Bryan, 24, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Seth Marlin Hughes to Callie Dallalio Hughes, a 1.00 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

William G. Hughes and Janec C. Hughes to Seth Marlin Hughes, a 1.00 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

Winning Solutions, LLC to Monterey Delta Farm, LLC, lot B-2 Cocordie Bend Subdivision.

Oscar Brown to Sharon Martin, lot 74 of a subdivision of lot 31 Helena Plantation.

JL Development, LLC to Asheed Nagi Musa, lots 4, 5 and 6, Block No. 25 of the Town of Ferriday.

Patsy Richardson et al. to Larry Bethley, a 3.7 acre tract, more or less, portion of lot 4 Weecama & Windemere Plantations.

Mortgages:

Seth Marlin Hughes and Callie Dallalio Hughes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 1.00 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

Henry King Farmer Jr. and Marla Farmer to Fidelity Bank, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 45 Bingham Addition.

Willie Thomas to United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service, lots 6 and 7 Steed Addition.

Asheed Nagi Musa to JL Development, LLC, lots 4, 5 and 6, Block No. 25 of the Town of Ferriday.

Roger Glenn Calkins to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Tracts 1 and 2, portion of lot 52 Helena Plantation.