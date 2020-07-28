Crime reports: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Shameka Kay Lucas-Fort, 44, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Saturday

Danny Lee Smith, 58, 402 Sgt. Henry Brown Drive, on charges of shoplifting and trespassing. No bond set.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Nedrick Kermaine Hawkins, 36, Roundale Drive, on a warrant for violation of drug court.

Arrests — Monday

Yentl Yarnell Hunt, 30, Linden Drive, on a warrant for telephone harassment. Released on a bond of $5,000.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Monmouth Street.

Dog problem on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Accident on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Domestic disturbance on Purnell Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Threats on Douglas Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on Kelms Avenue.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sandpiper Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Shots fired on Aldrich Street.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Gary M. Falcon, 46, 409 Cove St., on charges of possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia, expired license plates, improper windshield, and violation of parole. No bond set.

J.C. Thomas Jr., 44, 219 Crestview Drive, on charges of driving while intoxicated, open container and careless operation. Bond set at $2,234.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Brent E. Martin, 44, 227 East Road, on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Clinton Street.

Fire on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on Calhoun Crossing Road.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare Check on Peach Street.

Fire on Willow Street.

Fight on U.S. 84.

Animal call on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Burl Roberts Road.

Tree down on Woodland Drive.

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive.

Medical call on LA 15.

Medical call on Kyle Road.

Fight on Lewis Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Church Lane.

Medical call on Apple Street.

Fight on Kyle Road.

Complaint on 10th Street.

Drug-related call on Georgia Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Robert Webber Drive.

Disturbance on Lloyd Street.

Intoxicated driver on U.S. 425.

Complaint on LA 906.

Complaint on Carter Street.

False alarm on LA 907.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Trace Lane.

Juvenile problem on LA 129.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Johnnie Lee Washington Jr., 28, 617 Georgia Ave., on a charge of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

