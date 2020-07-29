July 30, 2020

New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high

By Staff Reports

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is at a record high in the State of Mississippi just as 1,505 new cases were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday.

MSDH reports 982 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening as well as 229 patients with suspected COVID-19 infection. MSDH reported 20 new deaths statewide on Wednesday.

Five of the new deaths were reported from long term care facilities while the number of long term care facilities in the state with active outbreaks rose to 197 on Wednesday, MSDH reports.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County rose by eight cases to 539 on Wednesday while the total number of deaths in Adams County remained at 23, not including the latest three deaths reported Monday by Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Adams County has 145 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 55,804 with 1,563 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 539 23 44 11
Alcorn 312 3 1 1
Amite 188 4 13 2
Attala 475 23 89 19
Benton 107 0 1 0
Bolivar 860 26 47 8
Calhoun 355 8 23 4
Carroll 236 11 45 9
Chickasaw 398 19 35 11
Choctaw 117 4 0 0
Claiborne 387 12 43 9
Clarke 284 25 19 9
Clay 355 13 2 1
Coahoma 593 7 2 0
Copiah 862 22 30 3
Covington 558 9 3 1
De Soto 2970 25 35 6
Forrest 1491 48 98 30
Franklin 95 2 3 1
George 378 5 1 0
Greene 211 10 35 6
Grenada 781 19 71 10
Hancock 298 14 8 4
Harrison 1944 27 122 13
Hinds 4838 94 224 40
Holmes 799 45 97 20
Humphreys 255 10 19 6
Issaquena 19 1 0 0
Itawamba 275 9 34 7
Jackson 1772 30 68 6
Jasper 356 7 1 0
Jefferson 178 5 3 0
Jefferson Davis 187 5 3 1
Jones 1635 56 162 35
Kemper 218 15 38 9
Lafayette 787 5 51 1
Lamar 1011 11 4 2
Lauderdale 1259 86 203 55
Lawrence 284 3 14 0
Leake 738 25 4 0
Lee 1069 28 66 15
Leflore 785 57 184 41
Lincoln 698 38 115 27
Lowndes 885 24 61 13
Madison 2167 50 168 23
Marion 550 16 15 2
Marshall 500 5 12 1
Monroe 620 49 126 41
Montgomery 258 3 0 0
Neshoba 1165 83 107 34
Newton 498 10 8 1
Noxubee 389 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 1011 31 152 19
Panola 826 10 5 1
Pearl River 452 35 53 14
Perry 196 7 0 0
Pike 781 30 62 14
Pontotoc 649 6 4 1
Prentiss 282 6 24 3
Quitman 195 1 0 0
Rankin 1988 27 86 8
Scott 941 17 15 3
Sharkey 122 1 6 1
Simpson 665 17 8 4
Smith 361 12 53 8
Stone 134 3 2 1
Sunflower 854 17 10 1
Tallahatchie 371 9 7 2
Tate 587 19 30 11
Tippah 264 11 0 0
Tishomingo 246 3 2 0
Tunica 209 4 12 2
Union 452 13 20 8
Walthall 416 16 54 8
Warren 897 24 58 10
Washington 1322 26 38 9
Wayne 708 21 54 8
Webster 175 11 52 10
Wilkinson 160 12 6 2
Winston 527 14 40 10
Yalobusha 298 10 35 7
Yazoo 726 11 21 2
Total 55,804 1,563 3,482 708

 

