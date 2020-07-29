James Ellis Sr.

FAYETTE — Graveside services for James “Judge” Ellis, Sr., 87, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Natchez Merit Health in Natchez, MS, will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Dr. E.E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.