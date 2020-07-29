Willie Mae Davis
Dec. 28, 1934 – July 25, 2020
CLAYTON — Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 85, of Ferriday, who died July 25, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.
You Might Like
Alfonse L. Chatman
BATON ROUGE — Alfonse L. (Melvin Lee) Chatman passed away on July 17, 2020, at the age of 63. He... read more