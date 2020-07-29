Dec. 28, 1934 – July 25, 2020

CLAYTON — Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 85, of Ferriday, who died July 25, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

