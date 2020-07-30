Mississippi breaks single-day record for new virus cases

NATCHEZ — Mississippi again broke its single-day record of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday with 1,775 new cases.

As of Wednesday evening, statewide hospitalization of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients were down from Monday by 10 with 972 still hospitalized who were confirmed positive and 273 with suspected COVID-19 infection still hospitalized. MSDH also reported 48 new deaths on Thursday and 23 of the latest reported deaths occurred between July 10 and July 27 and were just identified through death certificates.

MSDH reported 55 new long-term care facility cases in the state and 13 new long-term care facility deaths.

MSDH reports 203 long-term care facilities in the state now have active outbreaks, where an outbreak is counted as one or more COVID-19 cases among the staff or residents of a long-term care or residential facility.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by MSDH in Adams County on Thursday for a total of 552 cases reported since the outbreak. The total number of deaths in Adams County remains at 23 as of Thursday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 57,579 with 1,611 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.