Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, 203 Alabama St., on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear, six counts. No bond set.

Lawrence Houston White, 47, 5360 McNair Road, Fayette, on charges of bond jumping and contempt of court. No bond set.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Main Street.

Loud noise on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Suspicious activity on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Birdwood Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Dog problem on Holly Drive.

Deceased person on N. Sheilds Lane.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Welfare check on John Glenn Avenue.

Gas drive off on Daisy Street.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on North Union Street.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Miller Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Pearl Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Eastwood Road.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Civil matter on Leaf Street.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Hit and run on North Rankin Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Hit and run on Prentiss Street.

Reckless driving on Linden Drive.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm Miller Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Leonard Parker, 31, 125 Lloyd St., Clayton, on charges of driving without lights, aggravated flight and aggravated assault on an officer/four counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Roger Nettles, 39, 6557 U.S. 61 North, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond set at $2,200.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jeremy Williams, 30, 414 Georgia Ave., fined $1,810 for speeding, improper lane usage, flight from an officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

Ronald Poole Jr., 46, 8832 LA 129, Monterey, fined $299 for careless operation.

Morico Elaine, 36, 6630 Segan Lane, Baton Rouge, fined $450 for simple assault.

Catelin F. Ferrell, 33, 4588 LA 569, fined $700 for use of narcotics in the presence of a juvenile and unlawful purchase of alcohol for a person under 21.

Charles F. Ferrell, 46, 2774 U.S. 425, Clayton, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with credit for time served upon payment of $650 for telephone harassment.

Antonio D. Atkins, 24, 200 Kyle Road, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with credit for time served upon payment of $250 for simple battery.

Tomika N. Drane, 42, 133 Graves St., Wisner, fined $250 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Graig B. Guillory, 38, 156 Biglane Road, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,347.50 with 24 months probation for driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth K. Tarver, 19, 4065 Parhams Road, Jonesville, fined $350 for simple battery.

Herbert G. Shavers, 59, 1105 Cole St., Fined $250 for driving under suspension.

Charles J. King, 41, 25 Gillespie St., sentenced to six months in jail suspended with credit for time served upon payment of $600 for battery of a dating partner.

Linsey C. Woods, 29, 106 Pecan St., sentenced for simple battery with credit for time served.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle.

Medical call on Bingham Street.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Medical call on LA 565.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Sicily Avenue.

Medical call on Ron Road.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop in Monterey.

Miscellaneous call on LA 907.

Medical call on Park Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.