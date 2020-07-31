Jan. 11, 1981 – July 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kendrick Demund Owens, 39, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Natchez will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Kendrick was born January 11, 1981, in Natchez, the son of Beatrice Cage Owens and Roosevelt Owens, Jr. He was a high school graduate. Kendrick was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and was a sports enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents Roosevelt Cage, Sr., and Estelle Cage, paternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Rebecca Owens, nephew, Demetrick Jones, Jr.

Kendrick leaves to cherish his memories his mother; one son, Bradley Owens; two daughters, Aysia Owens and McKenzie Owens; brothers, Carlos Owens and wife Kim of Pearland, TX, Demetrick Jones and wife Naomi of Natchez; godsister, Askey Skipper, and a host of Cage, Owens and Minor aunts, uncles, and cousins.

