April 15, 1962 – July 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private services for Robbin Blanton Lindsey Stokes, 58, of Gonzales, LA, who died on Tuesday, July 25, 2020, in Gulfport, MS will be held at a later date.

Robbin was born April 15, 1962, in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Ellen Myers and Thomas Blanton, Jr. She enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Joyce Wesley, Lillie Mae Smith, Sandra Barnes Asoro; brothers, Thomas Blanton, Jr., James Meyers and Ronald Blanton.

Robbin leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Jarred Blanton Lindsey; one daughter Cheyenne Elizabeth Lindsey; brothers, Cleveland Barnes, Mickey Barnes, Robert Blanton, Ronnie Howard and Gregory Howard; sisters, Paulette Marshall, Antoinette Stokes, Mary Ussin, Francine Howard and other relatives and friends.

