COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 30 deaths on Saturday.

MSDH reports 37 of the new cases and 15 of the new deaths were among residents or staff in long-term care facilities in the state and 202 long-term care facilities now have active outbreaks.

A total of 578 cases and 25 deaths have been reported in Adams County as of Saturday.

The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection is slightly down from earlier this week.

MSDH reports 968 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 204 with suspected COVID-19 infection were hospitalized on Friday evening.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 59,881 with 1,693 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 578 25 45 12 Alcorn 349 4 1 1 Amite 204 5 * 13 2 Attala 495 24 89 20 Benton 124 0 1 0 Bolivar 933 32 48 9 Calhoun 373 8 23 4 Carroll 245 11 45 9 Chickasaw 427 19 35 11 Choctaw 125 4 0 0 Claiborne 399 13 43 9 Clarke 297 25 19 9 Clay 364 14 2 1 Coahoma 648 10 4 2 Copiah 903 23 30 3 Covington 576 11 4 1 De Soto 3215 27 41 6 Forrest 1615 51 99 31 Franklin 111 2 * 3 1 George 539 5 1 0 Greene 226 11 35 6 Grenada 805 20 71 11 Hancock 324 14 8 4 Harrison 2067 32 126 14 Hinds 5176 106 237 47 Holmes 835 46 97 20 Humphreys 265 11 19 6 Issaquena 21 1 0 0 Itawamba 306 10 34 7 Jackson 1874 34 68 7 Jasper 373 8 1 0 Jefferson 191 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 196 6 3 1 Jones 1740 57 168 35 Kemper 223 15 38 9 Lafayette 861 9 67 5 Lamar 1105 12 3 2 Lauderdale 1321 88 205 56 Lawrence 307 5 14 0 Leake 762 25 5 0 Lee 1194 30 66 15 Leflore 827 59 184 42 Lincoln 735 39 115 27 Lowndes 958 30 64 16 Madison 2272 53 172 26 Marion 594 18 15 2 Marshall 556 8 12 1 Monroe 687 50 126 41 Montgomery 291 3 0 0 Neshoba 1190 87 107 35 Newton 514 11 8 1 Noxubee 414 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1044 34 168 22 Panola 896 11 5 1 Pearl River 480 36 53 14 Perry 213 7 0 0 Pike 819 32 67 15 Pontotoc 716 7 4 1 Prentiss 331 6 24 3 Quitman 220 1 0 0 Rankin 2111 28 87 10 Scott 951 17 15 3 Sharkey 180 1 6 1 Simpson 707 26 15 11 Smith 374 13 54 8 Stone 146 3 2 1 Sunflower 903 22 11 2 Tallahatchie 446 10 7 2 Tate 638 22 31 11 Tippah 294 12 0 0 Tishomingo 306 3 2 0 Tunica 252 6 12 2 Union 513 13 20 8 Walthall 439 18 57 9 Warren 964 25 80 11 Washington 1457 32 39 10 Wayne 731 21 56 10 Webster 195 12 52 11 Wilkinson 183 12 8 2 Winston 566 15 40 11 Yalobusha 312 10 35 7 Yazoo 764 11 21 2 Total 59,881 1,693 3,607 759

* Note: A death previously reported in Franklin County has been corrected to Amite County.