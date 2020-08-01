COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 30 deaths on Saturday.
MSDH reports 37 of the new cases and 15 of the new deaths were among residents or staff in long-term care facilities in the state and 202 long-term care facilities now have active outbreaks.
A total of 578 cases and 25 deaths have been reported in Adams County as of Saturday.
The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection is slightly down from earlier this week.
MSDH reports 968 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 204 with suspected COVID-19 infection were hospitalized on Friday evening.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 59,881 with 1,693 deaths.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|578
|25
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|349
|4
|1
|1
|Amite
|204
|5 *
|13
|2
|Attala
|495
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|124
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|933
|32
|48
|9
|Calhoun
|373
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|245
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|427
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|125
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|399
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|297
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|364
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|648
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|903
|23
|30
|3
|Covington
|576
|11
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3215
|27
|41
|6
|Forrest
|1615
|51
|99
|31
|Franklin
|111
|2 *
|3
|1
|George
|539
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|226
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|805
|20
|71
|11
|Hancock
|324
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2067
|32
|126
|14
|Hinds
|5176
|106
|237
|47
|Holmes
|835
|46
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|265
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|306
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1874
|34
|68
|7
|Jasper
|373
|8
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|191
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|196
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1740
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|223
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|861
|9
|67
|5
|Lamar
|1105
|12
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1321
|88
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|307
|5
|14
|0
|Leake
|762
|25
|5
|0
|Lee
|1194
|30
|66
|15
|Leflore
|827
|59
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|735
|39
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|958
|30
|64
|16
|Madison
|2272
|53
|172
|26
|Marion
|594
|18
|15
|2
|Marshall
|556
|8
|12
|1
|Monroe
|687
|50
|126
|41
|Montgomery
|291
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1190
|87
|107
|35
|Newton
|514
|11
|8
|1
|Noxubee
|414
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1044
|34
|168
|22
|Panola
|896
|11
|5
|1
|Pearl River
|480
|36
|53
|14
|Perry
|213
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|819
|32
|67
|15
|Pontotoc
|716
|7
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|331
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|220
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2111
|28
|87
|10
|Scott
|951
|17
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|180
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|707
|26
|15
|11
|Smith
|374
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|146
|3
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|903
|22
|11
|2
|Tallahatchie
|446
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|638
|22
|31
|11
|Tippah
|294
|12
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|306
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|252
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|513
|13
|20
|8
|Walthall
|439
|18
|57
|9
|Warren
|964
|25
|80
|11
|Washington
|1457
|32
|39
|10
|Wayne
|731
|21
|56
|10
|Webster
|195
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|183
|12
|8
|2
|Winston
|566
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|312
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|764
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|59,881
|1,693
|3,607
|759
* Note: A death previously reported in Franklin County has been corrected to Amite County.
