Aug. 23, 1958 – July 31, 2020

CLAYTON — A private memorial service for Omar Villalobos Cavazos, 61, of Clayton, La., born in Raymondsville, Texas, who passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Natchez will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

