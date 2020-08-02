August 2, 2020

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday.

Two new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 580 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 60,553 with 1,703 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 580 25
Alcorn 354 4
Amite 210 5
Attala 495 24
Benton 124 0
Bolivar 939 32
Calhoun 374 8
Carroll 245 11
Chickasaw 435 19
Choctaw 126 4
Claiborne 400 13
Clarke 298 25
Clay 368 14
Coahoma 659 10
Copiah 909 24
Covington 578 11
De Soto 3280 27
Forrest 1631 53
Franklin 114 2
George 541 5
Greene 226 11
Grenada 812 20
Hancock 326 14
Harrison 2098 32
Hinds 5209 106
Holmes 843 47
Humphreys 269 11
Issaquena 21 1
Itawamba 307 10
Jackson 1929 34
Jasper 375 8
Jefferson 191 6
Jefferson Davis 198 6
Jones 1765 57
Kemper 223 15
Lafayette 869 9
Lamar 1115 12
Lauderdale 1323 88
Lawrence 313 5
Leake 767 25
Lee 1232 30
Leflore 832 59
Lincoln 743 39
Lowndes 973 32
Madison 2281 54
Marion 599 18
Marshall 566 8
Monroe 697 50
Montgomery 291 3
Neshoba 1194 87
Newton 516 11
Noxubee 417 10
Oktibbeha 1052 35
Panola 907 11
Pearl River 482 36
Perry 221 7
Pike 826 32
Pontotoc 724 7
Prentiss 337 6
Quitman 221 1
Rankin 2124 28
Scott 953 17
Sharkey 180 1
Simpson 711 26
Smith 377 13
Stone 148 3
Sunflower 906 22
Tallahatchie 493 10
Tate 645 23
Tippah 304 12
Tishomingo 316 3
Tunica 265 6
Union 519 13
Walthall 442 18
Warren 964 26
Washington 1480 32
Wayne 732 21
Webster 197 12
Wilkinson 187 12
Winston 571 15
Yalobusha 316 10
Yazoo 773 11
Total 60,553 1,703

 

