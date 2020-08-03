August 3, 2020

  • 90°

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

By The Associated Press

Published 9:28 am Monday, August 3, 2020

The number of unclaimed bodies in Mississippi’s most populous county has more doubled in the last five years, according to officials.

Five years ago, Hinds County, which includes the state’s capital city of Jackson, averaged about a dozen requests a year to handle unclaimed bodies, according to records obtained by The Clarion Ledger. Such requests grew to more than 40 last year, and the county has already had 16 requests for burials in its common grave this year, the newspaper reported on Monday.

“The numbers appear to be increasing every year due to the rising cost of funerals and the family’s inability to pay for these services,” The Clarion Ledger quoted Hinds County Chancery Clerk Eddie Jean Carr as saying.

The county pays a maximum of $300 for the burial or cremation of unclaimed bodies.

Usually, a request is made to the Board of Supervisors for a burial in its paupers’ cemetery because an identity cannot be determined or family members cannot be located, the newspaper said. But in the past two years, county records show requests have been made more frequently because family members cannot afford burial or cremation.

“It’s sad to know families are financially unable to lay their family members to rest in a dignified manner,” Carr said.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department manages the cemetery, which was established in 1963 in Raymond. Inmates dig the number-marked gravesites.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

News

Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

News

Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

News

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

News

Sunday Focus: Local doctors debunk myths about COVID-19

News

Home Ministry: Catholic youth spend summer helping community

News

Donations sought for Gayrage Sale encore

News

Someone to look up to: Merrill sworn in for second term as Vidalia police chief

News

Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday

News

Former Sen. Bob Dearing dies at 85

News

City mask mandate extended

News

Man leads officers on high-speed chase

COVID-19

Mississippi breaks single-day record for new virus cases

News

Mississippi’s COVID-19 ‘test positivity rate’ highest in nation

News

Natchez adopts ‘City Seal Unity Flag’ as a second flag

News

Reeves weighs ‘life or death’ school reopening options

COVID-19

New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high