August 4, 2020

  • 86°

J.C. Winters Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 6:29 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

July 7, 1926 – Aug. 2, 2020

RUTH — Graveside services for J.C. Winters, Jr., 94, of Ruth, MS formerly of Natchez who died Sunday, August 02, 2020, in Ruth will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Scott Johnson officiating.  Services are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Winters was born July 7, 1926, in Moorehead, MS, the son of John Calvin Winters, Sr. and Mary Lockie Carroll Winters.

He worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company for 32 years.  He also owned and operated Winters Dozer Services for many years.

Mr. Winters was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alice Winters and son Donald Winters of Natchez and 10 siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Winters of Ruth, MS; daughter, Jackie Winters of Brandon, MS; sister Thelma Meredith of Clarksdale, MS; stepsons, Ricky Beard, of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Keith Beard of Jayces, MS; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Beard, Rodney Grantham and his nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

