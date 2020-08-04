Crime reports: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Devante Lavell Collins, 27, 17 South Circle St., on a charge of aggravated assault and contempt by default in payment/two counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Doyle Gene Seymour, 45, 100 Kennedy Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct by failure to comply. No bond set.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 36, 84 Deer Lake Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to comply. No bond set.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 25, 38 Purnell St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to comply. No bond set.

Bridges Emanuel Shannon, 48, 424 Morgantown Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to comply. No bond set.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Roseland Forest Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Harassment on Roseland Forest Drive.

Shots fired on Auburn Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Franklin Street.

Loud noise on Oakland Drive.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 South.

Property damage on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Dewberry Circle.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Civil matter on Oakland Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Dog problem on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

False pretense on State Street.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic disturbance on South Circle Drive.

Property damage on Green Acres Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Disturbance on Front Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Pinemount Road.

Road hazard on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Natchez Landing.

Malicious mischief on Petal Lane.

Threats on Front Street.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Jefferson Street.

Trespassing on Michael Street.

Property damage on Green Acres Road.

Civil matter on Roseland Forest Road.

Malicious mischief on Gayosa Avenue.

Alarm on Waverly Road.

Hit and run on Roth Hill Road.

Unwanted subject on Burkhart Road.

Juvenile problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Shots fired on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on Lafayette Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Reginald McCoy, 36, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Carrie L. Luke, 41, 144 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set

Reports — Monday

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Alabama Street.

Medical call on Wilson Street.

Medical call on Kyle Road.

Alarms on Front Street.

Fire on John Dale Drive.

Complaint on Haphazard Road.

Complaint on LA 565.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Loomis Lane.

Complaint on LA 568.

Complaint on Luttrull Road.

Welfare check on Cynthia Bayou Levee Road.

Complaint on Smart Lane.

Medical call on Clark Circle.

Theft on LA 900.

Medical call on Smith Lane.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Carolina Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Oak Street.

Medical call at Riverview Parkway.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Complaint on Skipper Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Drumgoole Street.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Saturday

Complaint on LA 15.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Gibson Road.

Complaint on Temple Road.

Medical call on Walnut Street.

Alarms on LA 129.

Miscellaneous call on North Grove Circle.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Medical call on Skipper Drive.

Medical call on Sage Road.

Traffic attachment on Fisherman Drive.

Complaint on Texas Avenue.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Medical call on Plum Street.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Boggy Bayou Road.

Complaint on Lee Street.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests.

No reports.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.