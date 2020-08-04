Feb. 19, 1950 – July 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Eunice Marie Pickett Cheatham, 70, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Merit Health Hospital-Natchez will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Larry Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Eunice was born February 19, 1950 in Fayette, the daughter of Mary Lee Lowe Pickett and Clarence Pickett. She was a 1968 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and attended Jackson State University. Eunice attended Hickory Block Church in Union Church, MS. Mrs. Cheatham enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Doris Overton and one brother, Jewell Henderson, Jr.

Eunice leaves to cherish her memories: spouse, Billy R. Cheatham; daughters, Shawnette Cheatham of Natchez, Kimberle Cheatham of Cypress, TX, Britaney Cheatham of Sumrall, MS, and Penny Day of Hopkinsville, KY; two brothers, Claude Pickett of Natchez and Larry Jackson of Fayette; godson Eric Dunham; five grandchildren, Derrian, Kaylyn, Kyla, Christainey and Christainey III; one uncle Willie Stewart of Fayette; best friend, Sandres W. Marsaw, special close friend, Clinton Owens and other relatives and friends.

