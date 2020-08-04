Sept. 11, 1942 – July 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Walk-through visitation services for George A. Dunkley III, 77, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 30, 2020, in Natchez at his residence with his wife by his bedside will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

George was born on September 11, 1942, in Wisner, LA, to George A. Dunkley II and Nettie Mae Sanders.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Sterling and Carrie McDaniel; aunt, Georgia Hughes; brother-in-law, Sterling McDaniel Jr.; and godmother, Mary Irving.

To cherish his memories are his loving and dedicated wife and caregiver, Eva D. McDaniel Dunkley; five sons: George IV, Sterling, Terrance (Monica), Everett (Yasma), Duane (Kay); one daughter, Aleadra; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley (LaRue) McDaniel; brother-in-law, Walter McDaniel; three special cousins: Barbara McKenner, K.G. Watkins, and Jackie Myles; one special goddaughter, Tameka Hulbert; special friends: Thomas “Boo” Campbell, Willie Pree, and David “Dot” Williams, and Willie Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.