August 5, 2020

Edward L. Fleming

By Staff Reports

Published 7:19 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

May 10, 1959 – July 30, 2020

PATTISON — Graveside services for Edward Fleming, 61, of Pattison, MS, who passed away on July 30, 2020, in Vicksburg will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hickory Block Cemetery at 1 p.m. with visitation from noon until service time. The service will be officiated by Bishop Dr. J.L. Hammitte under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Friday, July 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Edward was born on May 10, 1959, in Jefferson County to Jeffrey Earls and Lucille Fleming.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; two sisters, Arnie Fleming and Lillie Nichol; and one nephew.

He is survived by six sisters: Letha Glass, Clara Fleming, Martha Lackland, Edna Winston, Alfreda Wallace, and Vera Earls; four brothers: Donald Fleming, Robert Fleming, Eddie Lee Noble, and James Glass; a special friend, Linda Sayles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

