August 5, 2020

  • 84°
Thomas

Murel Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

June 28, 1951 – July 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Murel “Puddin” Thomas, 69, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 31, 2020, in Natchez will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Mathew’s Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Jenkins officiating. Interment will take place at Pernell Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

She was preceded in death by Susiana and Cleveland Thomas of Garden City; Geraldine Diamond of St. Louis, Missouri; Betty Coleman of Roxie; Annice Green of Natchez; Gratie Mae Knight of Natchez; Sim Pernell of Franklin County; Elree Pernell of Franklin County; Glady’s Conner of Natchez; Katrina Bowie of Natchez; Bonnie Chatman of Natchez; Charles Chatman Jr. of Natchez; and Isaiah Williams of Natchez.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Shelita Thomas; son, Anthony (Tralicia) Thomas; sisters Annie Chatman, Isephine Morgan and Lauree Hutchins; brothers James Thomas and Arthur Thomas; granddaughters Fredreuna (Raphael) Shivers, Raylin Gibson, Sierra Bates, Breante Butler and Kadra McCoy; grandson Trebarius (Trey) McCoy; six great grandchildren and a special sister, Shirley Ivory.

