August 6, 2020

Gatlin

Elijah Theodore Gatlin III

By Staff Reports

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

July 6, 1971 – July 31, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Elijah Theodore Gatlin III, 49, of Houston, TX, who passed away on July 31, 2020, in Houston, TX will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at River Assembly of God in Vidalia, LA, at 11 a.m. officiated by Bro. Shawn McMillan under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at River Assembly of God Church and on Friday, August 7, from 10 a.m. until service time.

Elijah was born on July 6, 1971, in Natchez, MS to Elijah Theodore Gatlin Jr. and Carolyn Valentine Johnson and David Johnson.

Elijah loved fishing, cooking and boiling crawfish; he worked the oilfields his entire life, he was employed by E.O.G Resouces as a Field Superintendent.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence & Florence Valentine and David Johnson & Ola Mae Johnson.

Elijah leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tamara Abbott Gatlin of Houston, TX; parents, Carolyn and David Johnson of Vidalia, LA; two sons, Sean Michael Gatlin of Monroe, LA and Dalton Cole Gatlin of Vidalia, LA; two stepchildren, Jad Moskau of Tulsa, OK and Kara Quebedeaux of Houston, TX; one brother, Greg Johnson, one step-sister, Sara Simoneaux; two step-brothers, Billy Gatlin and Chris Gatlin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Pallbearers are: Jeremy Mullins, Nick Luedecke, Chris Ellis, Joe Martin, Champ Wetherly, Caleb Smith and Bud Smith.

