FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Louis Edwards, 73, of Ferriday, LA, who died July 31, 2020 at Camelot Leisure Living Nursing Home will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the funeral home with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, strictly enforced guidelines have been issued by the State of Louisiana government. We ask that you respect the gathering of persons at a time and please wear your mask.

Online condolences can be sent to www. concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.