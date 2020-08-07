Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Nichole Rochelle Foster, 47, 103 Fisk Ave., on a warrant for willful trespass. Released on a bond of $500.

Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 60, 103 Fisk Ave., on a charge of willful trespass. Released on a bond of $500.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Stardust Drive.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Malicious mischief on King Circle.

False alarm on Monmouth Street.

Unwanted subject on Woodville Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on Monette Street.

Suspicious activity on N. Commerce Street.

Grand larceny on Burkhart Road.

Unwanted subject on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Green Acres Road.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Simple assault on Dewberry Circle.

Alarm on South Commerce Street.

Lunacy on Morgantown Road.

Threats on State Street.

Dog problem on East Steirs Lane.

Fire on Stardust Drive.

Alarm on Melanie Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Fraud on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on Mount Carmel Drive.

Fire on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on Dumas Drive.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Fire on Stardust Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Wishmore Plantation Road.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Prowler on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Garden Street.

Trespassing on Duckpond Road.

Warrant on Jason Court.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Snake call on Shields Lane.

Welfare check on Second Street.

Unauthorized use on Grant Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Daisy Street.

Dog problem on Hughes Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on Brown Subdivision.

Suspicious activity on Kingston Road.

Fire on Watkins Street.

Hit and run on Natchez Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Unauthorized use on Pinemount Road.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Accident on John Quitman Road.

Fire on Watkins Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Firetower Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on Hillcrest Drive.

Threats on Miller Avenue.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Dixie Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Creek Bend Road.

Loud noise on Kenwood Lane.

Theft on Gaile Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jeremy B. Tarver, 41, 457 Ellard Road, Jonesville, on warrants for criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a movable. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Martin Luther King Drive.

Theft on Azalea Street.

Theft on U.S. 84.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Domestic disturbance on Azalea Street.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Airport Road.

Fire on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Complaint on Fisherman Drive.

Unwanted person on LA 906.

Alarms on LA 568.

Medical call on Maryland Avenue.

Theft on Fisherman Drive.

Medical call on Sage Road.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Azalea Street.

Disturbance on Apple Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Christopher Reed, 37, 123 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on a charge of aggravated battery on a dating partner. Bond set at $7,500.

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

No calls.

Vidalia Fire Department

No calls.

Ferriday Fire Department

Vehicle fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.