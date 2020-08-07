August 7, 2020

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Friday.

Statewide, confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 34 patients from Thursday’s 977 patients hospitalized.

MSDH reports 943 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 193 patients with suspected infection are hospitalized as of Friday.

Of those patients, 191 are on ventilators and 335 are in ICU.

MSDH reports 174 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Eight new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 610 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 65,436 with 1,848 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 610 25 46 12
Alcorn 397 5 1 1
Amite 225 6 13 2
Attala 515 25 89 20
Benton 142 0 1 0
Bolivar 1093 33 47 9
Calhoun 407 9 23 4
Carroll 260 11 45 9
Chickasaw 450 19 35 11
Choctaw 131 4 0 0
Claiborne 398 13 43 9
Clarke 325 25 19 9
Clay 392 14 2 1
Coahoma 715 11 33 2
Copiah 945 28 30 4
Covington 610 13 4 1
De Soto 3574 30 44 7
Forrest 1758 55 101 32
Franklin 119 2 3 1
George 549 4 1 0
Greene 236 11 35 6
Grenada 838 21 76 12
Hancock 373 14 8 4
Harrison 2406 35 141 15
Hinds 5544 117 265 52
Holmes 873 48 97 20
Humphreys 283 11 19 6
Issaquena 25 1 0 0
Itawamba 348 10 34 7
Jackson 2225 42 68 7
Jasper 381 9 1 0
Jefferson 194 6 8 1
Jefferson Davis 228 6 3 1
Jones 1850 58 169 35
Kemper 227 14 38 9
Lafayette 956 15 84 12
Lamar 1192 14 4 2
Lauderdale 1397 90 205 56
Lawrence 312 7 13 0
Leake 786 25 4 0
Lee 1383 33 83 15
Leflore 907 62 184 42
Lincoln 796 41 119 28
Lowndes 1058 37 71 20
Madison 2396 64 180 32
Marion 643 20 15 2
Marshall 674 9 14 1
Monroe 769 52 146 43
Montgomery 315 3 0 0
Neshoba 1284 92 108 35
Newton 537 11 7 1
Noxubee 448 11 16 3
Oktibbeha 1096 38 176 25
Panola 1026 12 7 1
Pearl River 529 37 57 15
Perry 223 7 0 0
Pike 896 35 72 17
Pontotoc 809 8 5 1
Prentiss 403 10 25 3
Quitman 252 1 0 0
Rankin 2251 32 96 10
Scott 995 20 15 3
Sharkey 194 4 12 2
Simpson 786 30 32 14
Smith 397 13 54 8
Stone 186 4 4 2
Sunflower 992 24 13 3
Tallahatchie 522 10 7 2
Tate 705 27 33 12
Tippah 342 13 0 0
Tishomingo 363 5 30 0
Tunica 322 6 12 2
Union 601 16 26 8
Walthall 491 19 65 9
Warren 1033 32 94 15
Washington 1606 40 46 13
Wayne 753 21 57 10
Webster 225 12 52 11
Wilkinson 201 13 8 3
Winston 611 16 40 11
Yalobusha 312 10 35 7
Yazoo 815 12 21 2
Total 65,436 1,848 3,889 810

 

