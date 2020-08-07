July 18, 1977 – Aug. 6, 2020

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Joey Duane Bonnette, 43, of Vidalia, LA; who died Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence will be held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, LA, officiated by Tim Vanier under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Joey was born July 18, 1977, to Cilton and Linda Bonnette.

Joey was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Henry and Meta Corley and Louis and Carrie Bonnette.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; one sister and her husband, Sandra and Tim Vanier; three daughters: Caitlin (her husband, Tyler) McClain, Joelee Bonnette, and Heather (her husband, Jake) Jones; two grandsons, Kyler McClain and Ralph C. Jones; and a number other relatives and friends.