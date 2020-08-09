August 9, 2020

Patrick Murphy | The Natchez Democrat Marlie Hargon perfects her pitching with Miranda Doughty, a pitching instructor who played for Vidalia High School. (Patrick Murphy / The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

By Patrick Murphy

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

VIDALIA — Marlie Hargon said she began playing T-ball when she was 5 and has enjoyed playing softball ever since.

Hargon, 14, said her love of playing softball came from Josh Hargon, her dad.

“He put me in it and I have always been playing softball,” Marlie Hargon said. “I have never really thought about quitting.”

When The Dart landed on Thursday afternoon near the Vidalia Recreational Center on Alabama Street, Hargon was practicing her pitching with Miranda Doughty, a pitching instructor who played for Vidalia High School.

Hargon played for two years for the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave and pitched in six games for Cathedral’s junior varsity team.

“I just like being in the middle of everything,” Hargon said. “As a pitcher, you are involved in every play and everything that goes on.”

Hargon said she will not be wearing the green and white jersey this year as her family is moving to Madison to be with other family members.

Hargon said she would be attending Madison Central High School.

“I’m excited but nervous to attend a new school,” Hargon said.

News

