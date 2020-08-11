Nov. 30, 1963 – Aug. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jacqueline Marie Bolden Henderson, 56, of Tacoma, WA, who died Friday, August 7, 2020 in WA will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Jacqueline was born November 30, 1963 in IL, the daughter of Melissa Jackson Bolden and Lorenzo Leon Bolden, Sr. She was educated in IL. Mrs. Henderson was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Tacoma and enjoyed reading.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Bolden, Sr.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Randy Henderson, mother, Melissa J. Bolden; two daughters, Erica Henderson and Maya Henderson, both of Tacoma, WA; three brothers, Lorenzo Bolden, Jr. of Champaign, IL, Alan Bolden of Tampa, FL and Ravone Bolden of Natchez; two uncles, Mitchell Jackson of New Orleans and Duncan Calcote of Springdale, MD; two aunts, Dorothy Calcote of Springdale, MD and Camille Carter Green of Natchez and other relatives and friends.

