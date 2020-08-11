Lady Green Wave go 2-1 at Round Robin tourney

NATCHEZ — It was a mixed bag of results for Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team at the Cathedral Round Robin Tournament last Saturday while Centreville Academy won both of its games to get back on track.

“I thought we played well. Anna Poole and Lily Crum did a good job for us on the mound. We struggled to hit the ball in game 1 but we hit the ball well in game 2,” said Craig Beesley, Cathedral head coach, about the team’s overall performance.

In the first game of the day, the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers pulled away for a 6-2 win over the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave Saturday morning that snapped their two-game losing streak.

After a scoreless first inning, Centreville scored two runs in the top of the second inning to grab the early lead. However, Cathedral responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the second.

Anna Poole reached first base safely and later scored on a double by Kinslee Young. Liza Gregg scored on a game-tying sacrifice fly by Lily Crum. But Amanda Newman’s groundout brought in a run in the top of the third inning to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good.

“We didn’t hit it as well as I would like and that was a big game for us,” Beesley said. “They beat us last week as well. Both of our losses have been to Centreville and they’re a good team.”

The Lady Tigers would add two runs in the top of the fourth inning and one run in the top of the fifth. The duo of Lana Dalton and Cayla Robinson shut out the Lady Green Wave over the final three innings.

“We made some good plays defensively to keep the game close, but we couldn’t get any offensive production,” Beesley said.

Dalton got the start as well as the win on the mound for Centreville. She allowed two runs, neither of them earned, on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Doubles by Young as well as Allie Feltus were the only base hits for Cathedral. Robinson pitched the fifth inning and retired the side in order.

Emilea Roberts had a double and Rylee Shell was 2-for-3 to lead Cathedral at the plate.

Centreville Academy 13, Porter’s Chapel Academy 0

NATCHEZ — The second game of the Cathedral Round Robin only needed four innings as the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers took care of the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles 13-0 Saturday afternoon.

Bailey Ford pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and just one walk. She was one of six players to drive in runs during a seven-run scoring barrage that ended the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lacy Darden, Emilea Roberts, Amanda Newman, Lexlea Sterling and Callie McDaniels also had RBIs in that frame.

Centreville scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and another two runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 6-0 advantage. Sterling went 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored. Newman was 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Savannah Hailey went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored.

Kyleigh Cooper had a rough outing on the mound for the Lady Eagles as she gave up 13 runs, six of the earned, on 10 hits with one strikeout, three walks, three hit batters and one wild pitch over three and two-thirds innings.

Centreville Academy (7-3) hosted Prentiss Christian School on Monday afternoon and played at Silliman Institute Tuesday afternoon.

Cathedral 11, Porter’s Chapel Academy 0

NATCHEZ — The final game of the Cathedral Round Robin also was a blowout as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave defeated the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles 11-0 in five innings.

Lily Crum went the distance on the mound for Cathedral to pick up the win. Crum held Porter’s Chapel to just three hits, struck out five batters and walked just one. She got plenty of early run support as well.

“Lily threw a lot of strikes and got ahead in the count a lot. She’s been good for us this year,” Beesley said.

The Lady Green Wave plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning and brought across two runs in the bottom of the second. Cathedral put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 11-0 and didn’t have to bat at all in the bottom of the fifth due to the 10-run rule after five innings.

Lauren Dunbar went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Crum helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Anna Poole was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Gracie Harrigll was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Allie Feltus went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and scored two runs.

“Lauren had two big hits for us, Allie’s been hitting the ball for us all year and Lily had a good game pitching and offensively,” Beesley said.

Katie Tillman led Porter’s Chapel Academy at the plate with a 2-for-2 performance. Kyleigh Cooper gave up 11 earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout and four walks in three and one-third innings.

Cathedral (3-2) played host to Porter’s Chapel Academy Monday afternoon.