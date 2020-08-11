NATCHEZ — Funeral service for Myrna L. Washington, 72, of Vidalia, LA who passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home, 7 St. Catherine St., Natchez, MS, 39120, with Dr. Jarrod Bottley officiating. Walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. following service at Natchez National Cemetery.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted to enter without them.