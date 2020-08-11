William Rymer

Jan. 4, 1942 – Aug. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for William “Willie” Rymer, 78, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Natchez will be announced at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Rymer was born January 4, 1942, in Rosetta, MS, the son of Gordon Alexander Rymer and Iona Arnold Rymer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and daughter, Lesa Gail.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Temple Rymer; two sons, Todd (Melissa) Rymer and Jeff (Katie) Rymer; six grandchildren, Matt, Parker, Lauren, Caroline, Grayson, and Ainsley Rymer; two brothers, James (Gloria) Rymer and Jerry Rymer; one sister Harriet Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Merit Health Natchez for the special care they gave Mr. Rymer.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

