Crime reports: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Loud noise on Oakland Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Street.

Loud noise on North Union Street.

Prowler on North Union Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Burglary on Henderson Street.

Prowler on S. Shields Lane.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Virginia Avenue.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Dog problem on Peachtree Drive.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Forgery on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on Espero Drive.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on St. Charles Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on New Street.

Dog problem on Espero Drive.

Petit larceny on Dumas Drive.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Identity theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Aldrich Street.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at the Health Department.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Karon Nathaniel Cade, 18, 706 Lower Woodville Road, for mittimus on charges of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle. Bond set at $300,000.

Gary Ramses Walker, 19, 350 Delphinse St., for mittimus on charges of controlled substance violations and introduction of contraband into a jail. Bond set at $5,000.

Reports — Tuesday

Fire on Saragossa Road.

Warrant on New Street.

Warrant on Oak Street.

Burglary on Williams Circle.

Warrant on State Street.

Harassment on Cottage Drive.

Alarm on North Palestine Road.

Accident on York Road.

Warrant on Oak Street.

Accident on Burkhurst Plantation Road.

Welfare check on Seale Road.

Suspicious activity on Newman Road.

Alarm on Roux 61 Drive.

Road hazard on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on B. Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Thomas Early, 36, 500 Jasmine St., Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for simple battery. Bond set at $700.

Andrea L. Bass, 38, 123 Woodlawn St., St. Joseph, on charges of improper equipment, carrying of a weapon and a controlled substance, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $21,360.

Arrests — Monday

Johnnie R. Stevens, 24, 81 Beau Pre Road, on a charge of simple burglary.

Benny Brandenburg, 43, 249 N. Grove Circle, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no turn signal, and a probation and parole violation. Bond set at $21,070.

Bill Graham, 41, 316 B.J. Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and violation of parole. Bond set at $20,000.

Joshua Myers, 28, 202 Virgina Ave., on charges of possession fo schedule II drugs and violation of parole. Bond set at $20,000.

Jose Solis Morales, 23, 4348 Centennial Trail, Duluth, Ga., on a charge of resisting and officer and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,300.

Alan Solis, 18, 806 Davis Road, Lawrenceville, Ga., on a charge of resisting an office and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,300.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

