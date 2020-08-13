August 14, 2020

Arrest made after chase in parish

By Staff Reports

Published 7:59 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

VIDALIA — Officers of the Vidalia Police Department, Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in a vehicle chase Wednesday morning on U.S. 84.

Vidalia law officials said the driver, Anthony Bradford, 34, of Natchez, drove recklessly into oncoming traffic to evade a Vidalia unit as officers attempted to intercept him.

Officials said law enforcement agencies responded to a call about stolen items from AutoZone in Ferriday at approximately 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Bradford was driving a white Mini Cooper with Texas plates on U.S. 84 heading toward Vidalia, officials said.

When officers made contact with the vehicle, the driver failed to yield to the officers and fled, making an illegal U-turn and heading back toward Ferriday.

As another unit intercepted the vehicle, the driver went around that unit and traveled into oncoming traffic.

Bradford then abandoned his vehicle and continued his flight on foot.

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Bradford is reportedly a parolee from Natchez.

The stolen items were recovered and no injuries or property damage occurred during this incident.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill thanked Vidalia Police Department Officers, the Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for making the arrest and preventing any accidents from occurring.

