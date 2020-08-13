Dec. 6, 1928 – Aug. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Juanita K. Wilson, 91, of Natchez, who died Tuesday August 11,2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Tate and Bro. Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday August 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wilson was born December 6, 1928, in Santa Ana, TX, the daughter of William Benson Kughn, Sr. and Ina Jewel Bernard Kughn.

Mrs. Wilson moved to Natchez with her parents in 1947. She met William H. Wilson at that time, and they married in 1948. She worked at the Diamond Shop and Gill Jewelers for seven years. She was a member of Vidalia Church of Christ.

Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William H. Wilson; her mother Jewel Etherington; her father William B. Kughn; brother William B. Kughn, Jr.; son in law Ed Henry; and sister in law Louise R. Kughn.

Survivors include three daughters, Glenda F. Wilson of Natchez, Naomi Henry of Natchez, and Debra King and husband James (Butch) King of Lake Concordia; one son Walton B. Wilson and wife Lisa Wilson of Natchez; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 5 nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Dennis, William Wilson, Tim Cornette, Glen Smith, William Seyfarth and Glen Seyfarth.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Fair and Chris Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sunny Brooks Children’s Home or the Guardian Victim Services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.