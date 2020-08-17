Crime reports: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Daisy Marie Brown, 56, 116 Oakhill Drive, Natchez, on a charge of assault, simple domestic violence. Bond pending.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop Smith Street.

Disturbance John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance Oak Hill Drive.

Intelligence Report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive

Theft on Devereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Stand by on Devereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine at Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Alarm on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

Stand by on Lumber Street.

Alarm West Woodlawn Avenue.

Alarm John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic Disturbance on Duster Drive.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Devereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine and Orange.

Suspicious activity on Live Oak Drive.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich at St. Catherine.

Alarm on Gaile Avenue.

Welfare concern check on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop at Dr. Martin Luther King and St. Catherine.

Assisting motorist on East Franklin Street.

Civil matter on West Stiers Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Eastwood Road.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on N. Union Street.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Road hazard on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Assisting motorist on Liberty Road.

Safety check on Brenham Avenue.

Stand by on Linton Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

No arrests

Reports — Sunday

Patrolling area on Honeysuckle Lane.

Patrolling area on Lotus Drive.

Ambulance needed on Rainbow Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Courthouse Road.

Alarm on South Palestine Road.

Fight in progress on Gardner Circle.

Disturbance on Dr. Martin Luther King Jur. Road.

Threats on Lake Montrose.

Suspicious activity on Seale Road.

Alarm on Dixie Drive.

Reports — Monday

Alarm on U.S. 61 north.

Patrolling area on Village Square Boulevard.

Patrolling area on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Jimmie Knight Jr., 25, 209 Wallace Circle, domestic abuse, attempted third-degree rape. $27,500 bond.

William Whit, 31, 719 Mercy Sat Alley, Ferriday, failure to appear driving with suspended license, two counts. $200 fee.

Jason Herbert, 39, 2034 Eleanor St., Vidalia, failure to appear fines for possession of marijuana. $750 fine.

Vantrell L. Garrett, 29, 164 N. Grove, Vidalia, introduction of contraband in a penal facility seven counts, malfeasance in office. $55,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jamar L. Jackson, 28, 12121 Audelia Road, Dallas, Texas, criminal damage felony, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, home invasion. $82,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Thursday

Loud music at Concordia Lumber.

Reports — Friday

Domestic abuse, battery Myrtle Street.

Reports — Saturday

Music, bonfire at Walmart.

Reports — Sunday

Red light violation on North Magnolia.

Expired registration at Dollar General.

Burglary at Magnolia townhouses

Traffic stop on North Spring.

Traffic stop on Cadet Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on John Dale Drive.

Traffic stop on South Hickory Street.

Disturbance on Myrtle Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.