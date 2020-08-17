John F. Crocker

June 18, 1932 – August14, 2020

John Franklin Crocker was born in Selma, Alabama on June 18, 1932 and passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Natchez, MS. John graduated from Auburn University in 1954 where he met the love of his life for 64 years, Letta Alexander Crocker. He began his career as a forester in Monroeville, AL with International Paper Company (IP). It was in Monroeville where John’s love for the Lord was demonstrated with his lifetime commitment to working with and mentoring youth in the MYF program. This dedication continued as he and Letta moved to Mobile, AL and then eventually Natchez. He retired from IP after 42 years.

Johnnie/Daddy/Granddaddy/Uncle Johnnie absolutely loved the time he could spend with his family — especially the family’s annual summer trip to Gulf Shores, AL. Special family lifetime memories were forged on the putt-putt course, around the card table and the morning coffee-talk time spent on the porch overlooking the beach.

John was very active with the Methodist Church wherever he called home. At Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, he was in the chancellor choir, bell choir and other various committees but John will be most remembered by his many years of devoted service to the choir and youth group.

John loved his Auburn Tigers and was a proud member of the Golden Eagles Alumni Association. His passion for sports and youth was also reflected by his dedicated attendance at all sporting events at Trinity, Cathedral and ACCS. John also volunteered his time with Kiwanis Club and the Historic Natchez Tableaux.

John was preceded in death by his parents George and Louise Crocker and his sister Marie Stannard. He is survived by his wife Letta Alexander Crocker, Children: Mary Louise Rush (Howard), Rebecca Crocker Little (Chris), and Rachel Jean Crocker; Grandchildren: Alex Rush, John Rush (Meredith), Garrett Little (Stevie), Preston Little, and his nephew Sean Stannard.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the care provided by Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and his wonderful staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jefferson Street United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com