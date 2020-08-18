August 18, 2020

  • 90°

Elaine Mullins Halford

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Elaine Mullins Halford

August 28, 1936 – August 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Elaine Mullins Halford, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday August 14, 2020 in Baton Rouge were Tuesday August 18, 2020 with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating.  Masks or face coverings were required along with social distancing.  Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Halford was born August 28, 1936 in Meadville, MS the daughter of James Dempsey Mullins and Lucy Mitchell Mullins.

She was a bookkeeper for Whittington Construction, a sales lady for Reynolds Jewelry Store.  She also was a substitute teach at Cathedral Elementary School.  She was a member of Natchez Church of God since 1939 and a member of the Ladies Ministries at Natchez Church of God.

Mrs. Halford was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Wesley Halford, brothers L.D. Mullins, Vincent Mullins, and Jessie Mullins; and sister Louise Beach.

Survivors include Dr. Janice Hatcher and husband Dr. Jonithan Hatcher of Huntsville, AL, Wendell Halford of  Natchez, Rhonda Young and husband Randall of Denham Springs, LA; four granddaughters, Dr Janae Hatcher and husband Nathan Alday of Huntsville, AL, Cristin Halford of Brandon, MS, Miranda Young of Denham Springs, LA, Miranda Young of Denham Springs, LA and Joley Young of Denham Springs, LA; 9 step grandsons and 8 step granddaughters.

Pallbearers will be Weldon Halford, Bobby Moore, Jody Waldrop, Ben Wroten, J.D. Whitehead, and Jonithan Hatcher.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper