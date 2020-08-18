Elaine Mullins Halford

August 28, 1936 – August 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Elaine Mullins Halford, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday August 14, 2020 in Baton Rouge were Tuesday August 18, 2020 with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating. Masks or face coverings were required along with social distancing. Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Halford was born August 28, 1936 in Meadville, MS the daughter of James Dempsey Mullins and Lucy Mitchell Mullins.

She was a bookkeeper for Whittington Construction, a sales lady for Reynolds Jewelry Store. She also was a substitute teach at Cathedral Elementary School. She was a member of Natchez Church of God since 1939 and a member of the Ladies Ministries at Natchez Church of God.

Mrs. Halford was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Wesley Halford, brothers L.D. Mullins, Vincent Mullins, and Jessie Mullins; and sister Louise Beach.

Survivors include Dr. Janice Hatcher and husband Dr. Jonithan Hatcher of Huntsville, AL, Wendell Halford of Natchez, Rhonda Young and husband Randall of Denham Springs, LA; four granddaughters, Dr Janae Hatcher and husband Nathan Alday of Huntsville, AL, Cristin Halford of Brandon, MS, Miranda Young of Denham Springs, LA, Miranda Young of Denham Springs, LA and Joley Young of Denham Springs, LA; 9 step grandsons and 8 step granddaughters.

Pallbearers will be Weldon Halford, Bobby Moore, Jody Waldrop, Ben Wroten, J.D. Whitehead, and Jonithan Hatcher.

