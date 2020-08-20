Crime reports: Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 33, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, for Burglary: motor vehicle. Bond pending.

Dolly Jean Hargrave, 53, 106 Joe Frazier Dr., Natchez, embezzlement/agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond $1,500.

Reports — Wednesday

Dog problem on Jackson Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Marquette Avenue.

Welfare concern/check Auburn Avenue.

Stand by on N. Union Street.

Welfare concern/check on Opal Drive.

Civil matter on S. Union Street.

Escort on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Spencer Street.

Malicious mischief on Lafayette Street.

Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Civil matter on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Kenwood.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Detail on Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance onOakland Drive.

Detail on Daisy Street.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Patrolling area on S. Circle Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Miller Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Roth Hill.

Stand by on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on East Franklin Street.

Fight in progress on Liberty Road.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on West Steirs Lane.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

Patrolling area on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

Patrolling area on Eastwood Road.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Assisting other agency on on Camp Street.

Patrolling area on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

No arrests.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on King Circle.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Alarm on Damon Avenue.

Sexual assault/rape.

Escort N. Union Street.

Alarm Log Cabin Lane.

Welfare concern check Selma Estates.

Alarm Powlett Road.

Alarm King Circle.

Juvenile problem on W. Wilderness Road.

Prisoner in custody on Johnson Circle.

Escort on Springfield Road.

Disturbance on Fox Glen Circle.

Malicious mischief on Morgantown Road.

Patrolling area on Firetower Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 north.

Harassment on Pinehill Drive.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Rushing Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Christian R. Humble, 60, 286 Grigsby Road, Wildsville, sentenced to 2 years in the department of corrections, suspended, 2 years probation for possession of scheduled 2 drugs. $482.50 fine.

Eugene E. Delane III, 29, sentenced to 2 years in the department of corrections suspended, 2 years probation for possession of scheduled 2 drugs. $482.50 fine.

Randal S. Ozburn, 56, 262 Bingham Street, Clayton, sentenced to six months in jail, suspended. $447.50 fine.

Michael P. Smith, 45, 285 Weecama, Ferriday, sentenced to five days for default on reckless operation, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle. $495 fine.

Kristie L. Sherbia, 48, 128 Montgomery Street, Ferriday, sentenced to two days in jail, suspended for no driver’s license on person. $245 fine.

Antonio R. Swanson, 25, 277 Kyle Road, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days in jail susupended for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drug. $340 fine.

Bradley J. Welch, 34, 257 Stephens Road, Vidalia for resisting a police officer with force. No bond.

Holly M. Crumb, 29, 9171 U.S. 84, Ferriday, sentenced to 90 days in jail suspended for simple battery. $250 fine.

Michon l. Landry, 26, 396 Freeman Road, Vidalia, sentenced to credit time, 2 days served for resisting officer, disturbing peace.

Mathew F. Ashenbremmer, 30, 1760 Louisiana 907, Monterey, sentenced to 3 days in jail for default. $350 fine.

Timmy L. Smith, 60, 154 Persimmon Mill Road, Ferriday, sentenced to three days in jail by Sept. 9.

Eroeca L. Davis, 48, 206 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I. No bond.

Roddrick R. Ford, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, for possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I ecstacy, parole violation.

Arrests — Thursday

Robert King, 47, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, for attempted aggravated assault, resisting with force, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on Azalea Street.

Accident on Cadet Street, Vidalia.

Complaint on McAdams Road, Clayton.

Alarms on Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday.

Harassment on Ralphs Road, Vidalia.

Shots fired on Deadning Road, Monterey.

Medical call on Church Road, Jonesville.

Medical call on Louisiana 124, Jonesville.

Unwanted subjects on Leo Ivy Road, Vidalia.

Drug violation on Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest.

Medical call on Crescent Drive, Ferriday.

Disturbance on Stephens Road, Vidalia.

Complaint on Louisiana 65, Ferriday.

Drug violation on Louisana 129, Monterey.

Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Ferriday.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Mimosa Drive, Ferriday.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

Speeding at foot of bridge.

Red light violation at on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous on Azalea Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.