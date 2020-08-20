August 20, 2020

  • 77°

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at Safe Room on Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday, Aug. 25, will open a mobile COVID-19 sample collection site for one day only.

The appointment only testing is free of charge. Mississippians who have been screened as being at-risk of infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

The drive-through site for Tuesday, Aug. 25, will open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez.

MSDH, has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, who feel they should be tested must first go through an online free screening at: www.umc.edu/covidscreening. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

Those meeting the criteria above will be given an appointment.

At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested are not permitted to leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’