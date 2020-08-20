August 20, 2020

  • 77°

Johnny Ray Bates

By Staff Reports

Published 7:39 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Johnny Ray Bates, 58, of Ferriday, LA, who died Aug. 17, 2020 at Natchez Merit Health will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the funeral home chapel.

Johnny Ray Bates was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Natchez, the son of Wilson, Sr. and Janie Bates.

Johnny Ray is preceded in death by parents; Magnolia Simpson, that raised him like her own son; five aunts, Elnora Milligan, Mildred Milligan, Dorothy Milligan, Willie Mae Spurs, Brenda Milligan; three uncles, Charles Milligan, Jessie Milligan, Melvin Milligan.

Survivors include his mother; lifetime companion of many years, Linda Hawkins; one step-son that he raised as his own, Brondric Kawkins, Sr. (Cherelle), both of Ferriday, LA; four daughters, LaShanda Dean (Leon), Jena, LA, Sky Dixon (Travis), Lockport, LA, Jessica Bell, New Roads, LA, LaKiedra Turner, Ferriday, LA; two step-daughters that he raised like his own, TaShanda McKeel Conner (Travis), Clayton, LA, Illyasha Jefferson (Keyondris), Ridgecrest,LA; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Authur Bates (Nora), South Bend, IN, Wilson Bates (Yvonne), Las Vega, NV, Charles Bates (Debra), Gonzales, LA, Mark Milligan (Catina); three sisters, Judy Bates, Linda Bates, Sarah Bates; four aunts, Phyllis Eillis (Ernest), Velma Fortune (Robert), Emma Conner (James), Amanda Milligan (James); five uncles, Willie Milligan, all of Ferriday, LA, McKinley Bates, Arthur Bates (Annie), both of Vidalia, LA, Vince Mack (Clara), Sacramento, CA, Julius Mack (Delores), Missouri City, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’